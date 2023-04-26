Missy Bo Kearns Wins Second Player of the Month Award in a Row

Missy Bo Kearns won the Standard Chartered Player of the Month award in February and now again for March.

The women only played two matches because of the international break, but they must have wished it was more. The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur at Prenton Park, with Kearns scoring the winning goal. They also played another Merseyside derby, this time taking home a point to add to their tally.

After a rocky return to the top tier, Liverpool are now doing exactly what they needed to this season: staying firmly midtable. They currently sit in seventh place out of 12 teams, a solid nine points above Leicester City in the drop zone.

Most recently the team came from behind to bag a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kearns praised her teammates for the way they’ve worked together this season and tackled the challenge of WSL football despite losing their best player for the whole season.

“We’re at the business end of the season now and there’s big games every week. Every team you play are tough and there’s no easy games in this league. But as a team we’ve gelled really well and stuck together throughout the season,” Kearns told the official site.

Five more games remain in this season. It would be hard for Liverpool to overtake sixth place Everton who are eight points ahead of them right now. Still, ending the season on a high note will provide a nice confidence boost going into next season.