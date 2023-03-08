Matt Beard Gives Disappointing Leanne Kiernan Injury Update

Leanne Kiernan was the fulcrum around which Matt Beard’s promotion-winning Liverpool side revolved last season. We all waited with bated breath to see how she performed in the WSL alongside returning star Shanice van de Sanden.

However, disaster struck on the first game of the season when Kiernan went off injured in Liverpool’s shock victory against Chelsea.

That was back in October. It’s March now, and unfortunately, Kiernan still has a long way to go before she’s back in action.

“She is, at the earliest, 10 weeks away, unfortunately,” Beard admitted. “She has had a couple of setbacks when she has been back running on the pitch. We have had a couple of different scans just to try to get to the bottom of what’s happening. Obviously she had an injection to try to settle the area around the heel and the ankle. I think we are at the point now where the main thing is we just get her back fit and healthy.”

Previous updates had her ready by the end of the winter, but it looks like it won’t be until well into spring, if at all this season, that she gets to retake the pitch.

In the meantime, Liverpool are traveling to take on Arsenal on Wednesday. The London team are flush from their League Cup victory. It will be the Reds’ first game in nearly a month, when they lost a disappointing match to Leicester City before the international break.