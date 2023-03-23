Liverpool Women Looking to “Put the Wrongs Right” in Everton Rematch

While Liverpool’s men’s team get a weekend off from a disappointing 2022-23 season thanks to the March international break, Liverpool Women continue their WSL season and are in action against local rivals Everton with a Friday night kickoff at Goodison Park.

A win would move Liverpool—who currently sit eighth of 12 in the WSL, seven points clear of last place and the threat of relegation—within three points of sixth-place Everton, and the mood is good around the Reds after their 2-1 win against Tottenham last time out.

“We’ve put a lot of work in on the training ground and we’ve had a few bodies back this week, which has been great for competition for places,” said manager Matt Beard. “It was a big win against Tottenham, it’s been a great mood, and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

In a season whose main goal was solidifying their place back in the top flight after earning promotion back to the WSL from the Championship last season, Beard’s Reds have done exactly that with a largely solid and competitive 2022-23 campaign so far.

With eight to play, two more wins would likely ensure survival, and victory over Everton—whose owners have tended to take the women’s game more seriously than Liverpool’s and beat them 3-0 last time out—would say a lot about where this side is and could go.

“We know what we need to do on Friday night,” Beard added. “The pressure will be reversed onto Everton playing at Goodison. We’re looking forward to the occasion and we’re looking forward to hopefully putting the wrongs of that night right on Friday.”