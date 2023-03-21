Taylor Hinds Wants Victory Against Former Club Everton

The men may be on their international break, but Liverpool Women are preparing to head next door to Goodison Park for the second Merseyside derby of the season. The last match at Anfield early in the season ended with the Reds losing three goals to nil.

Liverpool are coming off of a big win against Tottenham and are looking to take that momentum with them to the derby.

Taylor Hinds has a particular keenness to pull off a victory, because the mighty defender is one of a select few players who crossed Stanley Park in 2020 to join the Reds from Everton.

“This game means a lot,” said Hinds. “It’s a big game and we know what it means to the fans. My focus is fully where I am now and the club I’m at now. Everton is in the past. I do still have friends at the club but everyone’s got friends in football.

“You just have to put that aside when you step out onto the pitch, especially in the Merseyside derby. They’re our rivals so obviously we want to get back at them for what happened in the last game.”

Captain Niamh Fahey is a doubt for the game as she’s currently recovering from a calf injury. If she can’t play, Hinds may be wearing the armband for the big game, making it an even more special event.

The game is scheduled for this Friday, March 24th.