Missy Bo Kearns Named Liverpool’s February Player Of The Month

The Liverpool FC Women only played twice in the month of February, splitting results against sides behind them in the table. Matt Beard’s side controlled Reading in a 2-0 win before dropping a disappointing 0-1 result to Leicester City.

One of the keys to Liverpool’s improved play since the turn of the new year has been their new-look midfield. The trio of Ceri Holland, Missy Bo Kearns, and January signing Fuka Nagano have combined to take more control of matches, and add some additional attacking prowess.

All three of those players finished in the top three of the fan-voted Standard Chartered Player of the Month, with Kearns finishing with the majority of the vote. She scored a scrappy opener against Reading for what proved to be the winning goal of the match.

“Liverpool FC is known for its fans and for them to recognize me and vote for this award is massive and I’m privileged,” said Kearns.

The young midfielder has relished the opportunity to express herself in a more attacking role while Fuka Nagano has played in a holding role.

“It suits me a lot more, gives me the chance to express myself and get in positions that I like to play in - in between the lines - getting in the box and scoring goals. I think it’s showing in the games. Scoring comes from practice and hard work, if you don’t shoot you don’t score is what I’ve been telling myself. I probably could have scored a few more.”

The young midfielder proved that the goal was not an aberration, also finding the net for the England U23s during the February international break. After being a rotational starter in a midfield two at the start of the season, Kearns is finding consistency as a regular in the lineup in a midfield three. The 21 year old feels that she and the team are finding their stride in the top flight, and are excited to see how much more they can grow this season.

“We’re improving every single game and we’re settled into this league a lot more now. I think the last game at Anfield came after we’d beaten Chelsea in the opening game and a big fuss was made of it. Now we’ve proved ourselves in this league and everyone knows what we’re about. It’s just about putting a performance in and getting a result, that’s what we want.

On a personal note I want to just keep improving for the rest of the season and as a team we’re in a good position to keep pushing on, try to get as many points in the last eight games and see where we end up.”