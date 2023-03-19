Attacking Reinforcements Return To Training For Liverpool FC Women

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Liverpool have have had a bit of an injury crisis of late. The Liverpool FC Women have been missing several key players for the past month and beyond, especially in the attacking band. In fact, Matt Beard has not been able to fill a full bench since returning from the last international break.

It seems, however, that reinforcements are on the way. With almost two full weeks between their last match and the upcoming Merseyside derby next Friday, Beard was hopeful to see some of his players return to fitness. In the training photos posted by the club, it does appear that help is on the way.

Both Shanice van de Sanden and Melissa Lawley were both pictured taking part of regular team training, which could indicate a big boost to the attacking band. Lawley has been out of action since the international break with a hip issue that she has apparently been dealing with for quite some time. Shanice van de Sanden, on the other hand, has been missing in action since injuring her knee while warming up on a frozen pitch ahead of a match with Chelsea that was called off in January.

The return of both players will be quite welcome for Beard as Liverpool head into a stretch of the season that could see them seal their position in the WSL for next season, as well as potentially make a push into the middle of the table.

On the defensive side of the ball, Beard also saw the return of Jasmine Matthews to training. Matthews had also missed out on the last couple of matches with a hip injury. Team captain Niamh Fahey was not show in the training photos, however. It seems she will be in a late fitness race to make herself available for the match against Everton.