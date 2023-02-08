 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ceri Holland Credits Beard’s Advice For Reading Goal

The second goal of the game secured the win for the Reds.

Liverpool FC v Reading - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A solid victory for Liverpool against Reading included two good goals and a clean sheet by the Reds. The first goal came from hometown girl Missy Bo Kearns in the 62nd minute of the game. The second happened only moments later. Megan Campbell started the play with one of her signature long throws that was flicked on by Gemma Bonner. Ceri Holland then ran onto the ball and slotted it away to cap off a devastating five minutes of play.

After the game, Holland was asked about her goal, she credited advice from manager Matt Beard before the game.

“Beardy has been telling me to finish my runs into the box and look at what happens when you listen to him!” she told the official site.

“Meg’s throw is fantastic and I still don’t believe how far it goes every single time. It was superb from Gemma to flick the ball on for me and she has settled in really well since her return to the club.”

Their next match is against Leicester City, who currently sit at the bottom of the table. A win at Prenton Park would leave them in a very good position going into the international break, despite the rocky start to the year.

