Missy Bo Kearns Is Northwest Football’s Women’s Rising Star 2023

At the 2023 Northwest Football Awards on Monday night, Missy Bo Kearns was named this year’s Women’s Rising Star award. It’s a well-deserved prize for 22-year-old Kearns, who played a big part in Liverpool’s successful first season back in the WSL.

Kearns can add this individual trophy to the 2022-23 Liverpool Player of the Season award given to her by the fans. Her five goals and two assists from 28 appearances made a big impression on the Liverpool faithful.

A born and bred Scouser, Kearns has spent her whole career so far with the Reds, joining the youth academy at eight years old. She broke into the first team during Liverpool’s title-winning run to get back into the top tier and has been one of the first on the team sheet for manager Matt Beard since then.

Already, she’s started in four out of the five league games that they’ve played, helping her team to fourth place after almost a quarter of the games played.

In addition to her club duties, Kearns also represents her country, playing for the Lionesses in the U23 squad.