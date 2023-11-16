Beard Report: “Chelsea Will Be the Ultimate Challenge”

A draw against Tottenham last weekend got Liverpool Women a positive result following a run where the final score lines hadn’t matched up with their generally strong play, but what could be the biggest test of the season for Matt Beard’s Reds is up next.

FAWSL leaguers Chelsea are next in line, with Liverpool set to head to London for the game against them on Saturday. Chelsea will undoubtedly be favourites in it, but Liverpool have shown this season they might just have it in them to be serious contenders.

“This game against Chelsea will be the ultimate challenge,” Beard said ahead of the match. “They are a world-class side under Emma Hayes, who has done a fantastic job, [but] we are in a good place, we played well in the two games against Chelsea last season.

“They have had a great start to the season, it’s going to be great to play at Stamford Bridge and we will go there with confidence. We have done well on the road this year, we feel we are playing well, and we definitely know there is more to come from us.”

Liverpool have nearly doubled their points per game haul early in the 2023-24 FAWSL season, and even more promising than the results have been their performances—with more than a few of their dropped points seeming exceptionally harsh to the Reds.