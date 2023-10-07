Beard Report: “We’ll Be Prepared And We Are All Looking Forward To Aston Villa”

Liverpool Women return home on Sunday following a shock 1-0 win against Arsenal to open the FA WSL last weekend, this time hoping to keep the momentum going against Aston Villa.

In his program notes for the match, Matt Beard wrote about the feeling of winning against such a strong opponent, Miri Taylor’s winning goal, and how they plan to approach Aston Villa.

“It will be great to play in front of our fans again at Prenton Park. They were outstanding again at the Emirates and we could hear them clearly amongst the 53,000 Arsenal fans from where we were!” Beard wrote in his column.

“Last Sunday showed what a together group we are and for us to be able to celebrate in front of the fans at the end of the game was fantastic. I think the way that it was segregated was very good.

“Normally you’re looking to try to please everyone and I just loved the way we were able to do that together last week.”

Aston Villa will also be another challenge for the Reds, with som players still out injured that were hopeful returns, but Beard remains optimistic that they will be able to come away victorious.

“Aston Villa had a fine season last time and I think they have recruited well again. They competed all the way against Man United last weekend and we know it will be another tough game for us,” the manager continued.

“Kirsty Hanson being suspended will be a blow for them and a plus for us but we are fully aware that there are no easy games in this division.

“From our side, it’s one of those situations where we’ll be prepared for the game and we are all looking forward to it.”

The goal that ultimately won it for the Reds last weekend came from midfielder Miri Taylor, playing upfront in the absence of any other real strikers as Leanne Kiernan and Shanice van de Sanden remain out with injuries. Taylor’s first goal for Liverpool and she did it in style.

“It was great to see Miri Taylor get her first goal for us. Miri is an infectious character,” Beard said.

“We’ve been working with her on being calm and making sure that she’s in the right positions and so on, and she showed good composure with her finish. She played up front in America with Angel City, so it was an easy decision for us to play her up front.

“I felt she and Bo did well together and they combined for the goal. I also thought Herby’s [Marie Höbinger’s] little dink over Steph Catley for Bo to square it across was world-class.

“It was a fine end to a tough week for us with regards to personnel, with Sophie [Roman Haug] getting injured on international duty on the Tuesday and then a COVID outbreak later in the week, but the girls responded really well.”

The Women kick off from Prenton Park on Sunday at 6:45PM BST.