Liverpool Women vs. Aston Villa Women: Preview and How to Watch

Arsenal Women vs. Liverpool FC Women

|Sunday, October 8st |

WSL | Prenton Park

8:45PM BST/1:45PM EST

Liverpool make their home debut against Aston Villa victoriously after notching their first win of the season last week against title-chasing Arsenal. The concern going into that match was about where Liverpool’s goals would come from, with so many of their main goal scorers currently on the bench.

Turns out it was Miri Taylor who took control and scored the game’s only goal in the 48th minute of play. The Arsenal game was played in front of a record-breaking sold out crowd at the Emirates. The feel good energy taken from the shock victory will hopefully help them push on when they welcome Aston Villa to Prenton Park.

The injury list still has many victims for the Reds, including Zara Shaw, Faye Kirby, captain Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, and Shanice van de Sanden. One good bit of news is that Melissa Lawley is set to return.

Despite Taylor’s goal, it was the tremendous work of Liverpool’s defense against an onslaught from the Gunners that stole the show (and the match). Bolstered by the home crowd and three points in their back pockets, hopefully they can show that same type of resilience again to grab a second consecutive win.

Predicted Liverpool Line-up:

Laws; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Nagano, Kearns, Hinds; Holland; Taylor, Hobinger

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: FA Player , Paramount+, BBC iPlayer

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

