LFC Women Internationals Roundup: Holland, Enderby Score But Leave Injured

The Liverpool FC Women got off to a good opening month of the season, winning their first two matches against tough opponents before losing to local rivals Everton in a tight match and then dropping points with a draw against West Ham after the Reds controlled the match. Matt Beards squad took a pause as many of the core players left for the October international break.

The engine of the team, Ceri Holland, continued her fine run of form with a goal for Wales against Germany. Holland got into an advanced position to tuck home from close range after a wonderful team move.

Unfortunately, Holland had to leave the match in the 86th minute with an injury. She has returned early to Liverpool to undergo an MRI on her calf to assess the extent of the injury.

Youngster Mia Enderby was also on the mark, putting together a sensational series of matches for the England U19 side. She scored from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win over Greece before netting twice in a 6-1 win over Wales. In the third match of the international window against Czechia, Enderby had to be withdrawn with an injury.

Marie Höbinger, who has been a creative force for Liverpool so far, was also involved in a goal for her national team. Höbinger set up Austria’s what would be the winning goal in a 2-1 over Portugal.

Several other Liverpool players have featured for their national teams over the course of the international window. Tegan Micah started in net for Australia in a win over Iran before being an unused sub against the Phillipines. Fuka Nagano played the first half for Japan in a win over Uzbekistan before being taken off after the break. Emma Koivisto started and played the full match for Finland in a 3-0 win over Croatia, and Sophie Roman Haug featured for Norway in a 3-1 defeat to France. Jenna Clark and Yana Daniels come on as second half substitutes for Scotland and Belgium respectively.