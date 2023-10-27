Matt Beard, Jenna Clark Nominated for Women’s Super League Monthly Awards

Liverpool’s exciting start to the FA Women’s Super League season is not going unnoticed. After leading the Red Women to two wins and one draw in the first four matches of the season, Matt Beard has been nominated for FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Month.

Beard is in good company as Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Leicester City’s Willie Kirk, Manchester City’s Gareth Taylor, and Robert Vilahamn from Tottenham Hotspur are all nominated as well. Votes can be cast here until Monday, October 30.

In addition to Beardy, new signing Jenna Clark was also nominated for the Women’s Super League Player of the Month. Clark was pivotal in helping the Reds secure two clean sheets in those opening matches of the season, including against force-to-be-reckoned-with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Clark herself is up against some heavy hitters for the month, including a former Liverpool player. Also nominated for the award are Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Lena Petermann (Leicester City), Elisabeth Terland (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur). You can cast your vote for Jenna here, also before October 30.

While the women are in their own international break at the moment, the Liverpool players that have stayed behind are hard at work preparing to host Leicester City at Prenton Park next weekend.

The Reds return to work on Sunday, November 5th.