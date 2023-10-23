Beard Report: “We’ve Dominated Large Parts of the Game”

Liverpool were the better side against West Ham in their FAWSL match on Sunday, but a 95th minute equalizer for the London side turned three points into one for Matt Bear’s Reds and meant the match ended on something of a down note for them.

That shouldn’t, though, take away from the fact that as has been the case more often than not so far in the 2023-24 season, Liverpool Women were better than their opponents, once again making a case that they just might be one of the top flight’s top sides.

“I think we performed really well, I think we’ve dominated large parts of the game today,” the Liverpool manager reflected following his side’s 1-1 draw. “I just think it shows when you’ve got your chances you need to try to convert them.

“West Ham were always going to have a spell in the game. Obviously it’s desperately disappointing to concede in the 95th minute, but credit to West Ham, they kept going. On another day we could have had another two or three, but it wasn’t to be.”

It’s additionally disappointing to draw against West Ham while outplaying them given it comes after a 1-0 loss to Everton in the derby at Anfield last week in a game where they at the very least seemed to deserve a point, and maybe even all three.

Still, seven points to show from their first four games including wins over Arsenal and Aston Villa is a very solid return. The key now will be not letting a pair of results worse than their performances undermine their confidence in the coming weeks.

“Obviously the first two games were great for us,” Beard added. “We were disappointed last week and we wanted to put that right today, [but] seven points is a good reflection. I think we should be on more, but it’s a good return for the first four games.”