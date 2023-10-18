Rachael Laws Hopes to “Right the Wrongs” of Liverpool Loss to Everton

After two huge victories to start their second season in the WSL, another loss to rivals Everton brought Liverpool Women back down to Earth on Sunday. The good news is that the 1-0 scoreline was pretty unfair to the Reds, who, like their male counterparts, had a goal waved away for offside. Missy Bo Kearns opening goal wasn’t as blatantly onside as Luis Díaz’s against Tottenham, but it was definitely on the fence. It could have gone either way, and the way it went was against Liverpool.

A little while later, Ceri Holland’s impressive effort knocked against the underside of the crossbar. After those two early disappointments, Liverpool couldn’t seem to find any way past Everton. Eventually it was Megan Finnigan’s header that was the only goal of the game.

Liverpool came away with no points, though a much more positive performance against Everton than in the last time they met at Anfield when the Reds lost 3-0.

After the game, goalkeeper Rachael Laws described the understandable locker room reaction following the game.

“Disappointment, especially after our first two games,” she admitted.

“We came to Anfield feeling good and on a bit of a high but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy and [in a] derby form does go out of the window. I just felt we weren’t good enough in the final third and it showed. Everton had one or two chances, scored one and that’s what wins you games.”

They missed out on a chance to jump into the top of the table, but six points out of nine is still a nice way to start the season.

Laws seems to feel the same way. She seems ready to dust off, learn from her mistakes, and go again against West Ham on Sunday.

“We’ve got to look forward now. We’ll dissect this game on Tuesday, put it to bed and hopefully right the wrongs. But it’s a long season and it’s only just begun.”

Last season, though they started off with a victory against Chelsea on opening day, they didn’t get their next league win until December. In fact, they are currently three points away from besting last season’s point total by the end of the year.

In all, though losing the Merseyside derby is never a fun experience, it still feels good to be a Liverpool fan at the moment.