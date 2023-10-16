Matt Beard “Frustrated” by Liverpool Women’s 1-0 Defeat to Everton

On another day, Liverpool Women could easily have taken something home from their Derby against Everton on Sunday, possibly even taking their record to three wins on the trot to start the 2023-24 FAWSL season.

As things actually played out, though, a goal ruled out and a crossbar hit were followed by an Everton opener and a 1-0 defeat and disappointment for the first time in the season in the league for the team and manager Matt Beard.

“I’m frustrated because we started the game well and we’ve had a perfectly good goal disallowed,” Bear noted. “It completely probably changed the dynamic of the game. Still, I’m disappointed how we lost control of the game.”

Liverpool had started the game on the front foot, pressing Everton hard before Missy Bo Kearns tapped in a squared ball from close range—only to be ruled offside despite replays seeming to show that she hadn’t been.

The Reds continued to press but when a goal didn’t come the game eventually settled and Everton found success off a corner. That, and the 1-0 defeat it brought, though, can’t erase how good Liverpool looked for much of the game.

After league victories over Arsenal and Aston Villa, the scoreline may have been a disappointment but the quality of play against a side that expects to compete at the top of the table showed the Reds may have taken the next step.

“We were dangerous,” Beard added of his side’s efforts. “We had a lot of pace up front. It left us a bit vulnerable defensively but, I think going forward it worked we need to make sure we’re not as open as we were at that back end.”