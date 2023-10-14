Liverpool Women vs. Everton Women: Preview and How to Watch

Liverpool FC Women vs. Everton Women

|Sunday, October 15th |

WSL | Anfield

6:30PM BST/11:45AM EST

Last season, Liverpool fell 3-0 in a sluggish display in front of the Anfield crowd against their local rivals, Everton. This season, the Reds have started off with two excellent victories against Arsenal and Aston Villa. Despite a loss in the Conti Cup, they’ve yet to concede a goal in the WSL. They’ll be walking onto the pitch with swagger and the desire to make it three-for-three.

Everton, on the other hand, have yet to pick up a point in the league and also lost their first Conti Cup group game against Manchester City.

While the Merseyside derby for the men’s sides is now mainly about local pride, the women are going into it with much higher aspirations. The game is played in front of a packed Anfield crowd. A win would signify that the Reds are really competitive again in the top flight. Despite victories against Arsenal and Chelsea last season, the psychological effect of a victory against their local rivals will mean more.

Predicted Liverpool Line-up:

Laws; Fisk, Bonner, Clark; Koivisto, Nagano, Hobinger, Hinds; Holland; Kearns, Flint

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: FA Player , Paramount+, BBC iPlayer

