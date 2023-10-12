Liverpool Women Suffer First Defeat of the Season Against Leicester City in Continental Cup

At least it wasn’t the league. Liverpool Women got their first taste of defeat this season. After two straight wins accompanied by two straight clean sheets, the Reds fell 2-1 to Leicester City in the first game of the Continental Cup group stages.

Liverpool conceded first against the home team off of a set piece in the 34th minute of the game. They didn’t go into the locker room trailing however. In injury time Natasha Flint got hold of a pass by Mia Enderby and after a touch to get control, slotted it passed the keeper.

If they thought the last second goal would turn the momentum, the Reds were swiftly disappointed come the restart. It only took five minutes before Cain converted to score the winning goal.

The other two teams in group B are Everton and Manchester City. City beat the Toffees by the same scoreline, which means that despite the loss, there is still hope for Liverpool to find a way back.

Speaking of Everton, while the men’s side are facing their blue neighbors after the October international break, the women will start the derbies off this Sunday. Everton have had opposite luck from Liverpool, losing both of their opening matches. Liverpool will look to make both streaks three for three, especially after they lost the previous Anfield match against Everton 3-0 last year.