Matt Beard Reflects On Liverpool’s 2-0 Victory Against Aston Villa

The good times keep rolling with Liverpool Women, who won their home opener against Aston Villa. After two matches, the Reds have come away with two clean sheets and six points.

In the wake of their victory, manager Matt Beard discussed the game, his team’s start to the season, and his hope for the season.

“I just think there are a few little moments where we need to be a little bit smarter,” Beard admitted when asked where he thinks his team can improve. “It’s just little things. If you look at Emma’s clearance on the line, Gemma could have put it out for a throw. Just eliminate some of the risks that we don’t need to put ourselves in.”

Despite those little things, Liverpool have had an impressive start. The three points they earned against Arsenal to start the season weren’t a fluke, as they followed it up with another victory on their home turf.

“Listen, all wins are important,” Beard said. “We’re just pleased that we’ve managed to get another three points today after last week’s performance.”

Though it’s only two games into the season, Beard was asked what his goal was for their second year back in the WSL. He remained cautious when answering, but did admit that they hoped to crack the top five.

On Wednesday evening, they’ll start their Continental Cup campaign against Leicester City, and then it’s off to Anfield for the derby against Everton.