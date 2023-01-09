Liverpool Releases Photos of Returning Star

Liverpool Women are sitting in a perfectly respectable position in the league table given everything the club has been through in the last few seasons, and with the return of Matt Beard and veteran stars like Shanice van de Sanden and now Gemma Bonner, things are looking pretty good for the Reds. Bonner is obviously a legend of the club who captained the side to two titles in 2013 and 2014, and her return has been lauded by the boss.

“It was too good an opportunity to pass up to bring Gemma back to the football club,” Beard told the club website. “We had a great working relationship before and she will bring leadership and experience to the team. She’s won everything in England with Liverpool and Man City and has now experienced America to broaden her horizons and open her eyes to different football cultures. It just feels like she’s coming home.”

The team won’t be back in action till next week when they take on Manchester United on Jan 15, but it’s still good to see the team training and Gemma Bonner amongst them.

You can see the full set on the club’s website here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/photos-gemma-bonner-trains-lfc-women-after-returning-club