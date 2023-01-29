Chelsea Women vs. Liverpool Women: Preview and Matchday

Chelsea Women vs. Liverpool FC Women

|Sunday, January 29th |

FA Cup | Kingsmeadow

1:00PM BST/8:00AM EST

Liverpool are set to take on Chelsea once again, this time in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The WSL battle between the two teams was supposed to take place last weekend, but it was postponed due to a frozen pitch. The players didn’t have to wait long to face off again — assuming this time the game actually goes on.

Chelsea, in addition to being the current league title holders, are also the FA Cup holders, so it will be a tough match for the Reds.

Making it tougher is the fact that Shanice van de Sanden will be missing because of the six stupid minutes that the teams were forced to play on a dangerous pitch last week. In addition, Katie Stengel will have to be assessed after injuring her jaw against West Ham.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: Chelsea website and The Fifth Stand app.

What the Managers Had to Say

Matt Beard: “Shanice got injured in the warm-up at Chelsea on Sunday so that’s super-frustrating. She slipped in the warm-up and she’s got a little twinge in her knee. She didn’t train Monday, tried (on Tuesday) but broke down again.”

Emma Hayes: “His team is compact. They set up five at the back most of the time, four at the back this week against West Ham, but their principles don’t change. They are very compact from back to front, difficult to play through. You have to be patient when you play against his teams because they don’t give you a lot of space.”

