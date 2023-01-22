Liverpool FC Women at Chelsea: Preview and Matchday

Chelsea Women vs. Liverpool FC Women

|Sunday, January 22nd |

WSL | Kingsmeadow

12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

Liverpool are hoping that lightning will strike twice on Sunday. On opening day of the season, the Reds pulled off a shock victory against title holders Chelsea. The 2-1 win came through two penalties well struck by Katie Stengel.

Now it’s been half a season, and that was by far Liverpool’s highlight this season. They are in 9th place, while Chelsea are in first place.

After a disheartening 6-0 loss against second place Manchester United last week, it will be difficult to handle another heavy defeat.

Fuka Nagano and Miri Taylor have both joined Liverpool, and if the paperwork goes through, then they could feature in the match. Leanne Kiernan is still out, though she’s getting closer to a return with every day.

Sam Kerr scored the winning goal against Arsenal last week to remain at the top of the table. As ever, the Australian is the biggest threat in front of goal. The defense will have to work hard to smother her impact and also find a way to score on the other end.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: FA Player

LIVERPOOL WOMEN PREDICTED LINE-UP

Laws; Koivisto, Bonner, Fahey, Campbell, Hinds; Kearns, Holland, Matthews, Lawley; Stengel

What the Managers Had to Say

Matt Beard: “I’m not going to let one game ruin a year-and-a-half of hard and good work which we’ve put in. I’ve been pleased with the response in training. It’s been fantastic this week and we need to make sure we take that into Sunday. Chelsea have gone on a good run. They’ve had a great Champions League campaign as well. We know it’s going to be a tough afternoon, but we’ve played them once and we’ve beat them once. We can take confidence from that day, but we need to make sure we give a good account of ourselves and respond in the right way.”

Emma Hayes: “They are the only team to beat us in the league this year. Our performance on that day was not at our level. For me, the most interesting or important thing is that it’s an even better training session today than it was yesterday. I am so focused on what I can control at the minute, that all my attention is on what I do on the grass. I want to go and coach and demand the intensity from this team to find another level.”

