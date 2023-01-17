Official: Nagano Fuka Signs For Liverpool Women

Liverpool continue to make moves in the January transfer market as the month trundles on. Nagano Fuka has become the Reds’ third signing so far, after Gemma Bonner and Sofie Lundgaard.

The Japanese midfielder arrives on Merseyside from the North Carolina Courage, where she played for one season. She is a full Japanese international and was named Asian Young Player of the Year in 2017.

Regarding Nagano, manager Matt Beard said, “We’re delighted to bring Fuka to Liverpool. She’s a versatile midfield player who can play in the holding role or as an attacking option.

“She’s excellent on the ball, creative and tactically astute, while her international experience with Japan speaks for itself.

“In club football, she’s played in a highly tactical league in Japan but also in America, which is an athletic and transitional league – and the WSL is probably midway between the two.”

Liverpool suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, so the good news will hopefully bolster some spirits around the club.

Nagano, in her own words, is “a type of player who creates scoring chances with passes from the midfield. As toughness is a must in this league, I want to adapt to the strength and show the fans what I’m capable of.”

Their next game will be on Sunday away to Chelsea, where the league leaders will likely be keen to make sure not to allow Liverpool a repeat of their shock opening day victory.