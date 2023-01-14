Liverpool Women at Manchester United: Preview & Matchday

Manchester United Women vs. Liverpool FC Women

|Sunday, January 15th |

WSL | Leigh Sports Village Stadium

2:05PM BST/9:05AM EST

Liverpool kick off 2023 with a game against rivals Manchester United away at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium. While the Reds didn’t have the most impressive return to the WSL in 2022, the eight points they’ve so far accrued has been enough to keep them in ninth place out of 12 teams. Survival was the only real concern for the team in their first season back in the highest league, but it does feel unfair that they’ve had to make it through this season with the handicap of being without their best player.

Leanne Kiernan remains out injured, but she is getting closer to finally returning after disaster struck in the team’s opening match against Chelsea back in October.

Manchester United are in third place at the moment, five points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.

Gemma Bonner and Sofie Lundgaard have recently signed with Liverpool (again, the case of Bonner) in the January transfer window and could take part in the match. While Lundgaard, who signed last week, will likely start on the bench, Bonner may be up front for Matt Beard.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: FA Player , Paramount+, BBC iPlayer

MANCHESTER UNITED LADIES

Teamsheets will be released an hour prior to kickoff

LIVERPOOL WOMEN

Teamsheets will be released an hour prior to kickoff

What the Managers Had to Say

Matt Beard: “It’s just another game. We are playing Manchester United, we’ve got tough fixtures post that as well. We just want to concentrate on ourselves and we are not concentrating on a rivalry or anything like that. It’s us concentrating on Liverpool and doing the most we can to get a result.”

Marc Skinner: “I believe in the future it will be very much the same as the men’s rivalry. Our job, both Matt and myself while we’re here, is to make sure that we put performances in that maintain that standard of that almost-derby game.”

