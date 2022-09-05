Taylor Hinds: “There Is An Extra Buzz Around Our First Two Home Games”

We’re still a week away from the Liverpool FC Women kicking off their season, but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. After over two months of preseason, the squad will make their return to the WSL next Sunday away to Reading.

While the team is focused on, and excited for, the opening game of the season, there is a lot of excitement building for games two and three, both of which will be home games for the Reds. Liverpool will return to take on the defending WSL champions, Chelsea, before hosting local rivals Everton at Anfield. According to defender Taylor Hinds, the players and staff are looking forward to having the home crowd behind them.

“We start our season at Reading on September 11, which is something we’re all looking forward to. But there has been an extra buzz around our first two home games of this season too as they will both be broadcast on Sky Sports and that shows the added exposure we can expect.”

“We’re playing the champions, Chelsea, at Prenton Park in our first home game on September 18 so hopefully we can get a really good crowd for that one. Then a week later we have the derby against Everton and that game is being played at Anfield. All the girls were so excited when we found out and we’re already looking forward to that. Unfortunately for various reasons we didn’t get the chance to play at Anfield last season but this is the perfect game to stage here and hopefully we’ll have a lot of fans watching us that night too.”

The local derby being hosted at Anfield should pull in a good crowd. Hinds was on hand to witness the only other time the two sides played at the venerable stadium back in 2019, though she was wearing the other team’s colors.

“We won’t talk too much about it but I was in the Everton squad when the last women’s derby was played at Anfield in 2019. It was a great occasion for everyone involved and there were 23,500 fans in the stadium that day. Hopefully we can get even more supporters to come and watch this time around and fill the stadium. I think that’s possible now with how the women’s game is growing so we’re all buzzing about that and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t seen a game before to come and support us.”

Liverpool will certainly be one of the many clubs hoping to capitalize on the excitement for the Women’s game generated by England hosting and winning the Women’s Euros this past summer. With an exciting style of play, a couple of legitimate young stars in Hinds and Missy Bo Kearns, and rejoining the top flight, the Reds will hopefully draw in some great support.