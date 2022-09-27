Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running

There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.

All of these factors seemed to point to what would likely be record turnouts for most clubs as they entered the season, and the supporters turned out in droves. For Liverpool, that turned into a record crowd for the club of just over 3,000 at Prenton Park.

3,006 in attendance at Prenton Park which is a new record for Liverpool women at this ground. #LFC — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 18, 2022

The boisterous crowd was treated to a stunning 2-1 victory over three-time reigning WSL champions Chelsea. It was a brilliantly raucous atmosphere rooting on the home side.

Just a week later, the Liverpool FC Women had the opportunity to do something they had only done once before — play at Anfield. For the second time, Liverpool took on crosstown rivals, Everton, in the venerated stadium, and again the supporters came out in big numbers. Over 27,500 fans were on hand Sunday night, breaking the previous LFCW club record at Anfield of 23,500. The crowd likely would have been even larger had it not been a Sunday evening match.

An attendance of 27,574 inside Anfield tonight



Thank you for your incredible support ❤ pic.twitter.com/Dg56o4znnu — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 25, 2022

The players were treated to a resounding serenade of You’ll Never Walk Alone ahead of kickoff. It was a truly special moment for the players and fans alike to experience.

You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GAzzRRTuF4 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 26, 2022

Unfortunately, Liverpool were shown up by their local rivals, putting a damper on the early season excitement. This season was not expected to be an easy one, and the Reds will now know they will have to battle week in and week out to ensure they stay up.

Not the result we wanted but a record-breaking attendance for us at Anfield tonight.



Thank you to everyone who supported from near or far pic.twitter.com/5g5VXM6Hku — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 25, 2022

Hopefully the first two weeks are an indication of the support the club will receive week in and week out going forward rather than be an aberration. And let’s hope that the powers that be organize more home matches for the Women’s team at Anfield.