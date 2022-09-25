 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool 0, Everton 3: Woman of the Match

After a frustrating loss at Anfield, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s woman of the match

By rbhasker
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

It’s always frustrating to lose against Everton, and especially so when we’re at home at Anfield. The Blues were the better side, through and through, though, and Liverpool have a lot of hard questions to ask and and answer before they take on Sunderland next week.

The stand out performance came from Rachael Laws, who played an excellent game keeping the score to just 3-0. And possibly Megan Campbell who had better moments than the rest of Liverpool’s defense.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve offered a few other options for you to select who had the most outstanding performance for the Reds. Make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Woman of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

Poll

Who was the Woman of the Match against Everton?

view results
  • 0%
    Rachael Laws
    (0 votes)
  • 33%
    Megan Campbell
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Everyone who stayed on the bench
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    Everton for not scoring a fourth and fifth
    (2 votes)
