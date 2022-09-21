 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool FC Women Striker Kiernan to Miss Several Months Due to Injury

Scans of the ankle damaged in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea showed surgery is likely required for Leanne Kiernan.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Liverpool Women got an unexpectedly good result in their FAWSL opener last weekend, the newly promoted Reds staging a second half comeback to defeat defending champions and presumptive 2022-23 favourites Chelsea by a score of 2-1.

It wasn’t all good news and celebrations for the Reds, though, with star striker Leanne Kiernan forced off in the second half due to an ankle injury that looked as though it might be serious. And today, the seriousness of the injury was confirmed.

A scan has confirmed that surgery will likely be required to repair the Irish international’s damaged ankle, which would result in an absence of several months. Last season, Kiernan scored 13 goals in 22 FA Women’s Championship games.

“It’s obviously really disappointing for Leanne because she had a terrific pre-season,” said manager Matt Beard. “But these things happen in football, we have a squad to deal with these things and excellent medical staff to get Leanne back in great shape.”

The good news, if there is any, is that while the injury is severe enough to likely require surgery it is not expected to end Kiernan’s season and the player would be expected to be able to return to action before the calendar turns to 2023.

