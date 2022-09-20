Liverpool FC Women Sign Young Goalkeeper Faye Kirby

Lost in the shuffle last week was one last signing for the Liverpool FC Women. It was announced on deadline day (September 15th) that the Reds had secured the signature of 18-year old goalkeeper Faye Kirby to round out the summer signings. She will wear the number 22 kit this season.

Kirby came up through the Everton academy, joining the Blues at age 7. While she will likely serve as the third string keeper behind Rachael Laws and Eartha Cumings, Kirby is a bright prospect in her own right.

“Faye has massive potential,” said Liverpool goalkeeper coach Joe Potts.

“She’s an England U19 international and is someone we’ve monitored over the last year or so. We didn’t think twice when the opportunity arose to speak with her.”

“Charlotte [Clarke] is currently getting game time at West Brom so it gives us a number of very competitive goalkeepers at the club. We want Faye to learn as much as she can from the more senior ones and hopefully push on – it’s exciting times for her. Having that little goalkeeping union builds competition and keeps each other accountable for the standards we’ve built on the pitch. It’s making sure all the goalkeepers are ready when required.”

It is an interesting signing, and one that seems to be forward thinking for a club that has all too often been reactionary in the recent past. Matt Beard and the backroom staff have been locking down young talent as Liverpool are hopefully building for a future of sustained success at the top level. It seems that Kirby is excited for the direction that Liverpool are heading, and is ready to be a part of the long-term success.

“I’m excited for what’s to come. It’s a good club, a big club and hopefully many experiences to come. When I first heard about the interest in coming to the club, it excited me and it only took a few conversations with Matt [Beard] and Joe to make me want to make the move.”

“Obviously the girls had a big year last year and being part of the next journey will be something special. Playing at the top level is what everyone wants to do and being given this opportunity, I feel like I couldn’t pass on it.”

Welcome Faye, we hope you have a similar trajectory as Taylor Hinds, the last player to cross over from Everton to Liverpool!