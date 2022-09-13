Liverpool FC Women Will Host Chelsea Sunday In Earlier Time Slot

The wait is finally almost over for the Liverpool FC Women for their first match back in the top flight. Their WSL season opener away to Reading was postponed after all matches were put on hold due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

There were concerns that matches for this upcoming weekend might be postponed as well due to events around the Queen’s funeral and nationally-mandated mourning. On the Men’s side, there were several matches that were indeed postponed, including Liverpool at Chelsea FC, but the WSL has announced that all matches will be played.

So now, Liverpool will open their season at Prenton Park, playing host to the three-time reigning WSL champions Chelsea. Talk about a proper welcome back to the top flight. There has been a change to the fixture, however, as it was announced that kick-off has been moved up to account for a national moment of reflection for the queen. The match will now start at 5pm UK time/12pm Eastern Time. The fixture will now also be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK (and listed on Paramount + in the US, but at the original time) rather than just on the FA Player website.

So if you’re looking to get your Liverpool fix this weekend, here’s your chance! It will be a tough test for Matt Beard’s side, but a great chance to see how they measure up against the best of the best domestically. Let’s hope Jürgen and the boys will be there to cheer them on!