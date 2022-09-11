Missy Bo Kearns Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Liverpool FC Women

The Liverpool FC Women have had a busy offseason after winning promotion back to the WSL. They supplemented the core of the squad with a strong group of signings, headlined by Shanice van de Sanden, that boast a bevy of top flight experience. The club has also made sure to tie down their brightest young talents to multi-year deals as they look to build a group that will compete in the WSL for years to come. Taylor Hinds got a new contract last winter, and Leanne Kiernan was signed to a new deal just last week.

The latest to commit her future to the club is Missy Bo Kearns. The young Scouser has been a midfield dynamo since joining the senior team, and manager Matt Beard wanted to make sure the local talent would be a key part of the club she has supported since she was a child.

“Bo’s Liverpool through and through,” said Beard.

“She’s still only young, she’s still learning her trade but I felt last year she progressed so much, not only with us but internationally as well. Making the step up to the WSL, I’m excited to see what Bo can do. She’s an immensely talented player and being a Liverpool fan and a local player, it means a little bit more for her.”

“I’m confident Bo in the future will go to the very, very top. She’s got all the attributes to be a top, top player and we’re delighted we’ve managed to secure her services for the next few years.”

For Bo, the new contract is an indicator that the club believes in her ability to play at the top levels of the game. She’s looking forward to continue her progression as a player under manager Matt Beard.

“I’m so excited that my hard work has paid off and I’ve got a new contract,” said the midfielder.

“It’s time to kick on now in the top league, do what I can for the team and hopefully I can do well. Since Matt’s come in, I’m improving every single week and I’m excited to work with him again. Just playing you gain confidence all the time, playing with better players in training and I love playing with these girls.”

“I’m improving and I’m going to be tested even more this year but I’m excited for it because if you want to be one of the best you have to play against the best. I’m getting pushed every single day, we’ve got experienced players in the team, we’ve got very good young players. It’s competitive every day on the grass.”

Having come up through the youth ranks in the Academy and played her way into the senior team, Kearns is massively excited to represent her childhood club. She has showed massive potential for both club and country in her young career, and is excited to challenge herself against some of the best in the world week in and week out.

“This is what I dreamed about as a kid and for it to come true and to be living the dream every single day, it’s unbelievable. I love the moment that I’m in and I’m just going to work hard for the club. I can’t wait to see where I’m at, I want to push myself. I’ve played against top opposition internationally and in cups but to do it every week, I just can’t wait for it as it will be more of a test.”