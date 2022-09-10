The Wait Continues: Liverpool Women’s Return to WSL Postponed Due to Queen’s Death

Not to make this all about me, but the Queen picked an extremely inopportune week to die on, from a Liverpool Women’s perspective. After two years and an interminable summer, the Reds were finally set to make their big return to the WSL this weekend.

The game against Reading FC Women would surely have announced the return of Netherlands star Shanice van der Sanden to the Liverpool front line alongside the likes of Katie Stengel and Leanne Kiernan.

After a highly successful season in the WSL2, when they sauntered into first place with nary a hiccough, Reds fans across the globe have been desperate to see how that dominance will translate into the top flight. The preseason friendlies were successful, but many were against lower tier teams who Liverpool have proved more than capable of dominating.

Like Sisyphus doomed to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity, when we had finally reached the peak, down it went again. It’s unknown yet when that match will be made up. Next weekend’s home opener against Chelsea may also be in limbo due to the Queen’s funeral. If that’s the case, then Liverpool aren’t scheduled to play again until October 1st.

So we wait.