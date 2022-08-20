Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies

After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.

That ended up being all the Reds needed on the day, and they scooped up another win as they prepare for the challenge of re-entering the top flight.

With three weeks to go, pre-season is flying by for Matt Beard’s players. They only have two games left to play. The next one is against West Ham this Sunday and the last match is against Manchester City on August 27th.

Unless they schedule anymore last minute friendlies, Manchester City will be the last chance that Liverpool get to work out any kinks before diving back into the deep end of the Women’s Super League.

Their first match of the season is scheduled against Reading on Sunday, September 11th. They’ll be traveling for the match. Reading finished 8th out of 12 teams last season, so they’ll hopefully be a good team for Liverpool to begin their new campaign.