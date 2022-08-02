 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool Captain Niamh Fahey Signs New Contract

Fahey will continue to lead Liverpool Women back into the top flight.

By epicskyline Updated
/ new
Liverpool Women v Sheffield United Women: FA WSL 2 Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Continuing their summer trend of securing their biggest players with new contracts, Liverpool have come to a deal with Niamh Fahey. Fahey, the Liverpool captain, has been with the team for four years — which means she’s stuck it out through some very dark times. She therefore deserves the honor of leading the Reds on their march back to the Women’s Super League in the coming season.

The 34-year-old Republic of Ireland center-back called the decision to stay on a “no-brainer”. Meanwhile, manager Matt Beard heaped praise on his leader to celebrate the occasion.

“Niamh was outstanding last year, a great leader on and off the pitch,” Beard said.

“Her performances last season, even in the big games, were fantastic. Her experience will be something we will need next season. She’s a great character, technically she’s a very gifted football player and a very, very good defender.”

The Reds have already started their preseason off right with a 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. It’s not the top flight calibre competition that they’ll be facing in the league, but it was a nice way to kick-off the season.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside