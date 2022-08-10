Liverpool Women Have Continental Cup Group Stage Opponents Confirmed

After making it to the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup last season before falling 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool have had their group stage opponents confirmed. The Reds have been drawn into group B with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, and Sunderland.

The group stages begin in the first week of October and run through December. Leicester City sit with Liverpool in the Women’s Super League. Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are both in the Women’s Championship.

Matt Beard’s team continues to do well in their pre-season friendlies in the lead-up to their return to the top flight. While a trophy is always a good thing, they will most likely be putting all of their focus into proving that they deserve to remain in the Women’s Super League after spending two long seasons in the Championship.

The Reds made promotion look easy last season, but they’ll need to maintain a consistently higher standard to cut it against their new league opponents.

Their remaining set of pre-season fixtures will be a good indication of where the team is in comparison to the others around them. They take on Manchester United next, followed by Aston Villa, West Ham, and finally Manchester City.

The league season kicks off on September 11th when the Reds travel to Reading for their opening match.