Ceri Holland Signs New Contract With Liverpool Women

As the Reds prepare for the new challenge of being back in the top flight, they’re preparing the best team possible to see them through that crucial first season.

Ceri Holland, the Wales international, arrived at the club in January of 2021. The hardworking midfielder was an important member of Matt Beard’s title winning side, and so they did the work of giving her a new contract to keep her at the club.

“Ceri came on leaps and bounds last year. Tactically she was challenged at the start of the season and she came through with flying colours,” Beard said.

“In the national team she’s played full-back, she’s played wide. For us, predominantly as a holding midfield player or an attacking midfield player. She’s very versatile and can cover numerous positions for us.

“But her athleticism, her strength, I think that will cause lots of midfield players and defenders problems in the Women’s Super League.”

The 24-year-old Holland joined Liverpool after finishing university in the USA at the University of Kansas, and so this will be her first experience playing in such a competitive league on the club level.

“Everyone knows the WSL is a very tough league with some of the best players in the world playing in it,” Holland said.

“I think for us we know what we have to do, we’ll believe in ourselves that we can go into the WSL and challenge everyone every week. That team spirit will be massive. We’ll have some highs and some lows but the most important thing is we all have each other.”

This versatile player is set to face her toughest challenge yet. The goal won’t be to win the WSL, but just to compete with the other teams and stay up. Holland seems excited and the manager clearly believes she’s up for it, so it will be interesting to watch how she fares in this new environment.