Anfield To Host Women’s Merseyside Derby In September

The Liverpool FC women are returning to the Barclays Women’s Super League this season after winning promotion from the FA Women’s Championship in May. There is a lot of buzz around manager Matt Beard’s squad after a two-year absence, and that buzz will only increase with today’s announcement that the women will play September’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield.

When Everton Women come to Anfield on September 25th, it will be the first time LFC Women have played at the historic home of Liverpool FC since November 2019. That match attracted more than 23,500 supporters and Matt Beard and Niamh Fahey are excited to see fans recreate the incredible atmosphere of that day.

“It’s going to be a fantastic occasion,” said Beard. “Watching the last game in 2019, with more than 23,000 in the stadium, the atmosphere sounded unbelievable. The Merseyside derby is the first fixture I look for as we really missed the game last year. It’s great to be playing Everton again and even better that it will be at Anfield.”

LFC Women typically play across the River Mersey at Prenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers. It’s not the most convenient or accessible location, but Beard hopes a chance to see his team play at the iconic Anfield will be beneficial for more than just this match. Drawing another large crowd at Anfield will hopefully convince more fans to make the trip to Prenton Park and build the atmosphere there as well.

“Anfield may be a little more accessible than Prenton Park for a lot of our supporters and hopefully they will come along and then start to make the trip to see us even more often.”

Captain Niamh Fahey is perhaps even more excited at the thought of playing at Anfield. While she was there for the Derby in 2019, this one has the potential to be even more special for her given she will be the one to lead the team out wearing the armband.

“It’s a special thing to play at Anfield,” said Fahey. “Not everyone gets to do that. We got a great support there last time so hopefully we get the same again. That buzz from the crowd was unbelievable, that roar trying to get us over the line – it’s going to be epic!

“Hopefully I get the chance to lead the team out. It’s the pinnacle, isn’t it? Leading your team out at Anfield for a Merseyside derby – it doesn’t get better than that!”