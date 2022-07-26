Goalkeeper Charlotte Clark Joins West Bromwich Albion Women On Loan

Liverpool FC Women’s goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke will be heading out on loan this season to allow the 21 year old netminder to get more match experience. Clarke will join the West Bromwich Albion Women in the FA WPL Premier North Division pending approval of the loan. West Brom finished middle of the table in the Women’s third division last season.

An interesting twist to the deal, however, is that Clarke will still train with Liverpool several days a week. That will allow Clarke to train full time while still getting the valuable match experience. As a player who is in the England U21 pool, training with top-level talent while still getting regular minutes seems like a very good option.

Clarke joined Liverpool just last winter as an emergency signing when back-up goalkeeper Katie Startup was recalled to Brighton, and Rylee Foster was out of action due to severe injuries from a car accident. Clarke came to the Reds from Derby County in the FA WPL North Division, and only saw action in a couple of matches.

With the signing of Eartha Cumings this summer as the main back up to Rachael Laws, Clarke became the odd player out with regards to playing time. It is unlikely that Rylee Foster will be back to full training this fall as she works her way back from her injuries, so Liverpool likely hold a recall clause for Clarke should Laws or Cumings sustain an injury.