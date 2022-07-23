Liverpool Women Confirm Preseason Schedule

After making several good moves in the transfer market this summer, Liverpool Women have moved onto the next phase of their preparation for the upcoming season. The club has released the list of preseason matches that the club will use to get into shape to once again take on life in the top flight of English football.

August will be jam-packed with fun fixtures that should give Reds’ fans some idea of how the team will fare against high class opposition.

The matches kick-off slowly on July 31st, with Liverpool taking on National League North team Nottingham Forest Women in a home training ground game.

After that, things get a bit more interesting, with the games opened up to the public.

Liverpool Women Full Preseason Fixture List:

Sunday, August 7 - vs. Blackburn Rovers (h)

Saturday, August 13 - vs. Manchester United (a)

Wednesday, August 17 - vs. Aston Villa (a)

Sunday, August 21 - vs. West Ham (a)

Saturday, August 27 - vs. Manchester City (a)

Fans will only have one chance to see the team at Prenton Park when the Reds welcome Blackburn Rovers Women to start off the month.

While preseason for the men is crucial, this may be the most important preseason for the women in recent history. Matt Beard needs to integrate his new players into the squad, as well as prepare them all to take on the challenge of the Women’s Super League. Liverpool spent two seasons in the Championship, and if they’re not careful, they could have a not-so-fond return next fall, should things not go their way.