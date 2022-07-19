Liverpool FC Women’s WSL Fixture List Released

The Liverpool FC Women returned for preseason last week as they start the on-field preparations for their first season back in the top flight after being relegated in the covid-shortened 2019-2020 season. Matt Beard and his squad will have a big fight ahead of them to ensure safety with only 12 teams in the top division, including several of the top teams in Europe.

The Reds now know the task ahead of them as the full schedule for the upcoming WSL season has been released, with the first weekend of fixtures set to take place the weekend of September 11. Liverpool have a chance to gain some momentum in the first month, taking on Reading and cross-town rival Everton, both finishing towards the bottom of the table. Those games will be sandwiched around a fixture with the reigning WLS champions, Chelsea.

Gaining points against Reading and Everton will be important as Liverpool then enter a brutal October, with matches against Spurs, Arsenal, and Manchester City, all of whom finished in the top five last season. Take a look at the full schedule below.

SEPTEMBER

10/11 – Reading (A)

17/18 – Chelsea (H)

24/25 – Everton (H)

OCTOBER

15/16 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

22/23 – Arsenal (H)

29/30 – Manchester City (A)

NOVEMBER

5/6 – Aston Villa (H)

19/20 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

DECEMBER

3/4 – West Ham United (H)

10/11 – Leicester City (H)

JANUARY

14/15 – Manchester United (A)

21/22 – Chelsea (A)

FEBRUARY

4/5 – Reading (H)

MARCH

4/5 – Arsenal (A)

11/12 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

25/26 – Everton (A)

APRIL

1/2 – West Ham United (A)

22/23 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

29/30 – Leicester City (A)

MAY

6/7 – Manchester City (H)

20/21 – Aston Villa (A)

27/28 – Manchester United (H)