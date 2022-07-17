Liverpool FC Women Begin Preseason Preparations For The WSL

The Liverpool FC Women’s side returned to the Solar Campus to begin preseason preparations earlier this week ahead of their return to the FA Women’s Super League (WSL). Matt Beard has almost his full squad on hand to kick things off on Tuesday.

The early training sessions also included several players from the U21 squad. Two Florida State players, Heather Payne and Emma Bissell, who have been training with the LFC Women this summer, also took part.

As the week progressed, three of the new signings were able to join in the training sessions. Gilly Flaherty, Eartha Cummings, and Shanice van de Sanden all jumped in after their contracts were signed.

There are only two current Liverpool players who have yet to participate in preseason. Rachel Furness and new signing Emma Koivisto have been away with Norther Ireland and Finland respectively at the EUFA Women’s Euro’s. Both players saw their squads knocked out during the group stage, and will likely return to Liverpool in the near future. There have also been rumors that Liverpool will look to make one final addition to the squad, likely in the central midfield.

It will be a long preseason for the Reds, as the WSL season does not kick off until September 11. Matt Beard will have almost two whole months to get his squad prepared for the rigors of the top flight.