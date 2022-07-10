Defender Leighanne Robe Extends Stay With Liverpool FC Women

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Liverpool FC Women’s team as they gear up towards their first season back in the FA Women’s Super League (WSL). Megan Campbell, Melissa Lawley, and Ceri Holland all signed new contracts for Matt Beard’s Reds, and then the first new signing of the season, Emma Koivisto, was unveiled. On Friday, another key player was announced as having signed a new contract.

Leighanne Robe, who was an integral part of the back three in Beard’s preferred 3-4-3, signed on for another year for Liverpool. BBC journalist Emma Sanders reports that the deal is for one year, with an option for an additional year.

New contract feeling ✌ pic.twitter.com/PwN6CodHfz — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) July 8, 2022

Robe is already one of the longest tenured players in the squad, with four years as a Red under her belt already. She’s been through all sorts of highs and lows with Liverpool, being a part of the team that was relegate on points per game during the covid-shortened season in 2020, as well as helping the team get promoted again.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new deal and to be staying for the new season going into the WSL. It really doesn’t feel like I’ve been here for four years, I feel that reflects the team spirit we have at the moment and Matt coming in last year - I said then it literally felt like I’d joined a new team!”

“When we got relegated [in 2020] I signed a new contract, I wanted to commit to the club and the challenge of getting back to the WSL so it was satisfying when we did that last season and I can go back into the WSL with Liverpool.”

Manager Matt Beard was quite happy to have one of his defensive stalwarts back. He felt she grew into her role as the season progressed last year, and will again be in the mix for a regular role, though it won’t be handed to her.

“Robey had a great season, she’s a great one-v-one defender, very rarely gets beat. I’m really pleased with her progression over the year on the tactical side. The big thing we want to create again this year is the competition for places. We’ve got some fantastic defenders at the club and it’ll be difficult for me to pick a team this year. Robey deserves a new deal and I’m really looking forward to see how she kicks on this year.”