Liverpool FC Women Parade FA Women’s Championship Trophy Around Anfield

The Liverpool FC Women’s team finished up their season a little over a week ago, finishing atop the FA Women’s Championship table. They were dominant through their 22 game season, finishing 11 points ahead of the London City Lionesses.

In recognition of their achievement, Matt Beard’s side was invited to take a lap of honor around Anfield during halftime of the Men’s match against Tottenham Hotspur. As Rachel Furness led the team out, carrying the trophy, they were met by great applause from the Anfield faithful.

A special place, a special club ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8beOz8goIm — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 8, 2022

The Women’s team players soaked up the atmosphere, taking photos and videos as they paraded around the ground. With the squad getting promoted back up to the WSL, there’s a chance we could see them play at Anfield at some point next season. The LFC Women have played once before at Anfield, hosting Everton in 2019 with over 23,000 fans in attendance.

A proud moment at Anfield to round-off a brilliant season pic.twitter.com/ErQ4g8Chig — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 8, 2022

BBC Journalist Emma Sanders said that the Liverpool Women’s side could also be included in the parade scheduled for May 29th. The parade will happen of the Men’s team wins the Champions League, the Premier League, or both.

Some asking if Liverpool women will have a parade in the city to celebrate the Championship title alongside any potential men’s celebrations... As far as I know, it’s definitely been thought of & discussed. Logistics would need refining but not ruled out. Would be great to see. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 7, 2022

There has been no information about a parade just for the Women’s team should there be no parade for the Men’s team.