Rachael Laws Earns Golden Gloves Award

The Liverpool FC Women have completed a sensational season that saw them win the FA Women’s Championship by 11 points over the second place London City Lions. While Matt Beard’s side were known for their prolific attack, scoring 49 goals over the course of the 22 game season, the team was truly anchored by their elite defense.

The Reds conceded only 11 goals on the season, averaging 0.5 goals against a game. Along the way, goalkeeper Rachael Laws racked up a stunning 13 clean sheets. The experienced goalkeeper had four more clean sheets than the next highest total despite missing a couple of games at the start of the season and sitting in the last game of the season.

For her efforts, Laws was awarded the Golden Gloves award for the FA Women’s Championship. She gave thanks to the stout defensive line that played in front of her and the coaching staff upon being named the recipient via twitter.

Proud of this! Wouldn’t be possible without a great team in front of me! Collective effort ❤️ #MYteam #staffandplayers https://t.co/EwG3aNoBjz — Rachael Laws (@RachLaws1) May 1, 2022

While defensive stats like goals against are certainly a team effort, Laws came up huge in several 1v1 situations. The 31 year-old’s shot stopping ability allowed Liverpool to play an aggressive high line that created massive pressure on their opponents.

Congratulations, Rachael, we can’t wait to see you making big saves in the WSL next season!