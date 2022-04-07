Matt Beard: “I Was Singing With the Girls!”

Liverpool Women are still celebrating their huge achievement of winning the WSL2 league title and earning promotion back up to the top flight. The final, decisive points were won on Sunday against Bristol City when Liverpool prevailed by a score of 4-2.

Matt Beard, in his weekly column with the official site, talked about his pride in what they’d done and the celebrations on the way home.

“It’s fair to say we had a lively trip back to Merseyside!” Beard said. “Everybody was so happy and it was brilliant. I was singing with the girls. We sang You’ll Never Walk Alone together, which was special, and we were singing the players’ songs that the fans do at games.

“It was brilliant to see so many of our supporters down there at Bristol City. They have been different class all season, and our club sponsor Standard Chartered provided free coaches – which was absolutely brilliant.

“We worked so hard for that on Sunday and I think there would have been a few sore heads on Monday morning, but they deserved that. It’s not a relief we’ve got the job done because I think we have deserved to win that division. We’ve finally got it done and it’s a great feeling.”

While it feels like the Reds have scaled Mount Everest and have finally reached the summit, this is really just the beginning of the climb. Now the goal will be surviving, thriving, and then challenging in the top flight once again. Hopefully this feel good energy makes its way up the ranks to John Henry and his pocketbook so that some substantive changes can be made in the offseason to make Liverpool even better and to keep climbing that mountain.