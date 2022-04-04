Celebrating Promotion with Liverpool Women

It’s been two years, but Liverpool Women have had an incredible season and have earned their promotion back to the FA Women’s Super League. With four superb goals from four different players (and two goals let in which was a bit of anomaly for this team, honestly), Liverpool showed their technical skills and teamwork and secured the points needed to win the league and secure that promotion.

Tomorrow, we’ll have to have a conversation about what it’ll mean to be playing in the FA Women’s Super League again. Tomorrow, we’ll need to evaluate the teams we’ll be going up against and focus on what we need to devote resources and time to in order to remain competitive against the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea. But today, let’s focus on the fact that Liverpool are 14 points clear of second place Bristol City and have had an exemplary season that’s worth celebrating.

So here are some of the players enjoying their victory:

Missy Bo Kearns:

Champions ‍ ❤️ and a goal pic.twitter.com/BYw240aaus — Missy Bo Kearns (@bokearnsxxx) April 3, 2022

Leanne Kiernan:

Rianna Dean:

Melissa Lawley:

GEEEEEEEEET IN THERE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X5gykBN0KD — Melissa Lawley (@MelissaLawley_) April 3, 2022

Congratulations to the team and staff, and here’s hoping that FSG have learned from the last two years and are ready to invest in this side.