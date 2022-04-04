Matt Beard: “I’m Incredibly Proud” of the Team’s Achievement

Liverpool Women achieved their goal of winning the WSL2 title and promotion back into the top flight on Sunday afternoon with two games to spare. The 4-2 win at Ashton Park was their 19th unbeaten league game. Their only loss came on opening day against the London City Lionesses.

This season has seen the likes of Scouser Missy Bo Kearns, captain Niamh Fahey, star defenders Taylor Hinds and Megan Campbell, and ruthless attackers Leanne Kiernan and Katie Stengel all come together as a unit to overwhelm nearly every opponent.

Speaking after the match, on the heels of their victory, Matt Beard spoke about the pride he has in his players and their achievement.

“It’s not easy to go 19 games unbeaten in the league and I’m incredibly proud of the players and the staff with what we’ve achieved,” he said.

“I say this every week, but we work incredibly hard at the training ground, on the training pitch and you don’t go 19 games unbeaten in any level of football without putting the hard work in that we have done – and we’ve got the rewards for that.

“The players have had to be on their ‘A’ game and from my perspective it’s been a delight for me to work with them.”

Liverpool’s four goals against Bristol City were scored by four different players, but the lynchpin to them all was Campbell and her catapult of a throw-in which created the first three goals.

The Reds still have two more games to go and a trophy to lift, so the fun isn’t over yet. But after this season ends, it will be interesting to see what work gets done to prepare them for returning to the challenge of the top flight.