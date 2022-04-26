Niamh Fahey And The Liverpool FC Women Wanted The Win For Matt Beard

So much has gone right for the Liverpool FC Women’s team this season. After losing their opening game of the season, the Reds have gone on a 20 game unbeaten streak in the FA Women’s Championship, claiming the title and sole promotion spot with two game left to play. The team has frequently been utterly dominant, stamping their authority on games with exciting attacking play.

There have, of course, been instances where the team has had to rally themselves in support of someone at the club. Earlier this season, goalkeeper Rylee Foster was involved in a horrific car accident during an international break. And just last week, manager Matt Beard, how has instilled a sense of belief back into this club, had his father pass away.

Captain Niamh Fahey stated after their 6-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday that the squad not only wanted to lift the championship trophy in style, they wanted to get the win for the gaffer.

“It’s fantastic. There was a little bit of pressure, I suppose, before the game just to make sure we got the job done. We wanted to lift the cup off the back of three points – six goals and a great performance, you couldn’t have asked for better.”

“With what has gone on during the week with Matt’s father passing away as well, it has been a tough week – so we did it for him. I said to Matt that his dad is looking down on him, he’d be so proud of him today. He’s been unbelievable this year, everyone will be around him to help him in the weeks and months ahead.”

It was obvious that it wasn’t just Fahey who had Beard in her thoughts. After scoring the third goal of the game, Melissa Lawley immediately wheeled away and sprinted over to Beard to celebrate with him. The rest of the team followed and mobbed the manager.

That one was for you gaffa ❤️ @mattbeard02 https://t.co/EHh7VwKMDI — Melissa Lawley (@MelissaLawley_) April 24, 2022

Beard also had a moment after the match to pay homage to his father. Clutching the championship trophy, the Liverpool manager pointed to the heavens.

Speaking of the trophy, captain Niamh Fahey put in some good work for the lift. After pressure from her teammates, she executed and impressive Hendo Shuffle. According to one statistics account, Fahey outperformed the Hendo Shuffle originator, geting in 28 tippy taps before lifting the trophy high for all to see. Great work from the captain all around!

She did it! @Niamh_Fahey1 managed 28 steps during her Hendo Shuffle beating @JHenderson Carabao Cup shuffle earlier this season.



Will she still be at the top come the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/OZxH79dmis — Anfield Analytics (@AnfldAnalytics) April 24, 2022

“It was class. There was a little bit of pressure, everyone was kind of asking me about the celebration and the shuffle,” said Fahey.

“I did feel the pressure, I’m not going to lie! The girls said it went alright, so I’ll take that as confirmation that it was good. It’s been great to finish off in style today, especially in front of the fans – it’s been a brilliant day.”