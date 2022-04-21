Jasmine Matthews Named FA Women’s Championship Player Of The Month

There’s been a lot to talk about when it comes to the Women’s team this season. Be it their incredible unbeaten run in the league to secure promotion, or how well this squad has learned to work together through everything, they’ve finally reclaimed their status as something to be proud of.

Jasmine Matthews, of course, has been a huge part of that and she was finally rewarded for her work with the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month award for her calm as you like performances. She can truly do everything - defend and score - and you can’t get past her.

“It’s been an amazing year. I talk about it all the time, how nice the atmosphere is, how nice the girls are,” Matthews told the club website as she received her reward.

“Everyone just gets on. How well we’ve played this season just helps of course. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“You don’t normally find a team where some players are maybe not playing as much as they want to be, maybe on the bench or not in the squad, but everyone is in this together and that’s so hard to find.”

Matthews, who returned to Merseyside after a spell with the Reds in 2018, echoed what the manager had said about their plan for the season - even if things ended up a little ahead of schedule.

“We’ve had a lot of pitch sessions and classroom meetings setting goals,” Matthews added.

“We had blocks of four for how many points we needed and we were overachieving every time. It’s nice that the job is done early but we’re still focused on the two games that are left.

“The staff believe in us and the players believe in each other and it’s incredible to be a part of this great team.

“I think all the girls want to get a result on the weekend first and then obviously to lift that trophy in front of our amazing fans. They’ve backed us home and away. I speak about the away game at London City where we had more fans than they did. They just sing their hearts out throughout the whole game and it’s just giving something back to them when we lift that trophy on Sunday.

“I think it’s actually the first trophy I’ve won so it’s going to be special for me, my family are coming, which makes it even more special.

“I actually can’t wait to lift that trophy and obviously with this group of girls as well. It’s going to be great.”

Plans obviously turn towards the WSL now that promotion has been secured, although two matches still remain in the Championship. It’s been two years since the Women were in the top tier so naturally things will have to shift, but Matthews believes they’re ready for the challenge.

“We need to be realistic. The game’s grown in the last two years,” said Matthews.

“We just need to prepare that it’s going to be very different. But I’m actually just so excited to be part of this team and for Liverpool to be back in WSL where it belongs.”

Doesn’t that sound great, “back in the WSL where it [we] belongs”? It sure does.