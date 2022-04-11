Katie Stengel Caps Great Month With Standard Chartered Award

To say Katie Stengel has had a good start to her Liverpool career is a bit of an understatement. The American striker, signed in January, has found the net with regularity, scoring six times since arriving. She’s also showed off her all around play, providing an additional four assists.

In March, both Katie and her Liverpool FC Women’s team had big months. Stengel had three goals in five games, including what would prove to be the game winner against Bristol City. That goal would be enough to see Liverpool not only win the game, but seal up the FA Women’s Championship title and promotion back to the WSL. Stengel wasn’t done, however, and served up a hockey assist with a great turn and some hard work on the end line, leading to a final goal of the game by Missy Bo Kearns.

For her efforts, Stengel was awarded the club’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month award for the month of March. The American, who can never be said to be left speechless, was at least surprised.

I was shocked,” said Stengel of earning the award.

“I think this could have gone to a lot of girls in the team, a lot of us played well. The whole team itself has been really strong. We’ve enjoyed a lot of good games this whole month but it’s a testament to how good our team was and how well we played. Looking ahead to the month, we knew we had to come away with a lot of results if we actually wanted to get promoted. That was our goal from the very beginning and we had been taking it game by game. We were under a lot of pressure and it’s incredible how we came away with a lot of results.”

Along with praising her teammates for their play this month, Stengel also made sure to point out the warm welcome she received after signing, which made for an easy transition.

“I think the girls have made it super easy, on and off the field. It’s been a smooth adjustment. It’s been fun to play with this group. I’ve had great service – especially from Meg – but it’s been easy to combine and play with a lot of the girls here. From the beginning we all knew we belonged in that league [the WSL] and we wanted to get back there. We’re so happy to be promoted and get that opportunity next season. It’s going to be an even tougher competition but I think we’re up for it.”

Stengel has quickly become a team and fan favorite, not just for her play, but for her witty repartee, especially on twitter.

Absolutely buzzing to watch such a big game. But the boys here who are yelling “what’re you doing” after every play...shhh sip your apple juice and simmer. You sound dumb. Let the playas play and enjoy quality footy. — Katie Stengel (@ksteng12) April 10, 2022

“I’m not made for Instagram, but Twitter where you can put the one-liners in! I’m just glad people understand most of my humour, I feel like it can get lost because I sound too sarcastic. It’s awesome, the fans here have been incredible. They’ve been fun to banter with and they’ve been supporting us on the field as well. Again, they’ve made it an easy transition.”

While Stengel has had a sensational month, she’s more looking ahead to the end of April. Her Liverpool side will officially be awarded the trophy at Prenton Park on April 24, and her dad will be there in person to see it.

“Most exciting, my dad will finally be able to get over and watch a game live for the first time in several years, so I’m excited to have him in the stands. It’ll be a big thing for us as well.”